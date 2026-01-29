Apple TV

F1 Movie Receives Nominations For 2026 Oscars For Best Picture Award

By Samantha Wiley
F1, the blockbuster Apple film, received nominations by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for Best Picture. The nominees have been announced for the annual Academy Awards, which marks its 98th this year.


The F1 Movie will be going against Train Dreams, One Battle After Another, Frankenstein, Bugonia, Marty Supreme, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value and Hamnet for the award. The movie has also received nominations for Best Film Editing, Visual Effects, and Sound.

Having earned $631 million globally during its premiere, the F1 movie became the highest-earning film for sports and one of Apple’s very successful movies that they have put out. Winners of the 98th Annual Academy Award will be announced on March 15, Sunday. Other Apple films like the documentary Come See me in the Good Light received a nomination for the Best Documentary Feature Film, while The Lost Bus also received a nomination for Visual Effects.


