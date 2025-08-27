F1 Movie Rolled Out in Apple TV 

After heavy promotion of the F1 movie made by Apple, they are now making it available on the app Apple TV for rent or for purchase in some countries. Both Japan and South Korea users of Apple TV have already seen the F1 Movie starring Brad Pitt available on the store of Apple TV.

The Apple-produced movie was released on June 27 for theaters and had a box office that’s quite successful, where they earned over $500 million worldwide, making the film the highest grossing movie Apple has made.

Before the release of the movie, Apple has run nonstop advertisement campaigns where they ran ads about it, placed guides on the famous F1 tracks in Maps, and even dispatched Brad Pitt and Tim Cook to the Apple Store, Apple Fifth Avenue.

A timeframe for when the movie will be made available for subscribers of Apple TV+ is still uncertain.