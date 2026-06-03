Final Trailer for Season 3 Silo Uploaded

Ahead of the series Silo returning for season 3, Apple has released a final trailer for the series. The series revolves around 10,000 people living in a bunker underground to seek shelter from a wasteland that is toxic on the surface.

Individuals who look for the truth will face dire consequences as they try to discover the mysteries. Juliette Nichols is an engineer who is trying to figure it out after the murder of a loved one.

Season 3 will have 10 episodes, releasing weekly starting on July 3, every Friday until September 4, with season 3 following the saga that still continues within the universe of the series. Season 4 has also been renewed for Apple as well. You can watch this on Apple TV, the subscription that allows you to access Apple’s library of originals and other TV shows, priced at $129 annually or $12.99 monthly.