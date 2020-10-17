‘Fireball’ documentary by Werner Herzog trailer is out now

Apple has recently outed a new trailer for Werner Herzog’s documentary, titled ‘Fireball’ on its official YouTube channel. The film is expected to be available to watch on Apple TV+ on November 13 this year.

‘Fireball’ is a thought-provoking documentary that examines the physical and cultural influence deep impacts, comets and meteors bring on earth and its religious, mythologic and imaginative aspects. The two-minute video is available to watch online and spans scenes from across the world.

Fireball Trailer

Apple acquired the rights to the documentary, which is the third content from Herzog and Clive Oppenheimer, geoscientist and director. The first two are ‘Into the Inferno’ and ‘Encounters at the End of the World’.

‘Fireball’ will be the latest documentary in the Apple TV Plus platform, alongside ‘The Elephant Queen’, ‘Boys State’ and ‘Tiny World’.

Apple TV+ is a streaming service that costs $4.99 a month and is available on Apple TV, iPod Touch, iPhone, Mac and iPad.