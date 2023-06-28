Apple TV

First episode of Apple TV+ ‘Silo’ is available for free on Twitter

Apple today shared the first full episode of its Apple TV+ show ‘Silo’ on Twitter.

As part of its promoting the show, Apple TV+ has made the first episode of sci-fi series ‘Silo’ available to watch on Twitter. The video can also be watched on the Apple TV+ app and Apple TV+ website, although a subscription is required to view the other episodes. Twitter recently allowed long-form videos to be posted on its platform, which Apple took advantage of.

‘Silo’ is based on Hugh Howey’s ‘Wool’ novel and tells the story of Juliette, an underground silo dweller seeking to unlock the silo’s secrets and the world’s surface. The final 10th episode will be available to watch on June 30, with the show getting positive acclaim from critics and fans.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content, including ‘See’, ‘Ted Lasso’, and ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’, among others.

