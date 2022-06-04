First trailer Video of Apple TV+ ‘Loot’ goes live

Apple has launched a new trailer video for the upcoming Apple TV+ series ‘Loot’.

‘Loot’ tells the story of a billionaire whose life spiralled out of control after getting betrayed by her husband.

The two and a half minute video reveals the plot and showcases Hollywood stars Maya Rudolph as Molly Novak, and Adam Scott, Ron Funches, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Joel Booster and Nat Faxon.

‘Loot’ is set to premiere on the Apple TV+ platform June 24 and will be a 10-part series. Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang of ‘Master of None’ fame serve as the executive producers. On June 24, ‘Loot’ will have three episodes available to watch, with a new episode appearing every Friday.

The trailer video is available to watch on the official Apple TV+ YouTube channel. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and features original content such as ‘Slow Horses’, ‘Severance’ and ‘Ted Lasso’, among others.