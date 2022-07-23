First trailer Video of Apple TV+ ‘Surfside Girls’ goes live

Apple has uploaded the official trailer video of the Apple TV+ series ‘Surfside Girls’.

‘Surfside Girls’ tells the story of a pair of best friends solving supernatural mysteries in a beach town. The kids’ and family show is based on the graphic novel of the same name. It stars Miya Cech, YaYa Gosselin and Spencer Hermes-Rebello, with May Chan, Alex Diaz and Julie Sagalowsky Diaz serving as the showrunners.

The video, which is a minute and a half long, shows the beach town and the adventure the pair takes to solve a mystery. It’s available to watch on the official Apple TV+ YouTube channel. ‘Surfside Girls’ debuts on Apple TV+ on August 19.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming platform and costs $4.99 a month. It features original content such as ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘The Me You Can’t See’, ‘Finch’ and ‘The Essex Serpent’, among others. Apple TV+ can also be accessed in the Apple One subscription bundle.