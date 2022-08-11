Fisher-Price launches ‘Ted Lasso’ collectible figures

Toy maker company Fisher-Price recently launched a themed collectible miniature figure set of the hit Apple TV+ show ‘Ted Lasso’.

The ‘Ted Lasso’ Little People Collector Set comprises characters in the series, including Ted Lasso, Coach Beard, Roy Kent, Keeley Jones, Rebecca Welton and Sam Obisanya. The 2.5 inch models are molded after the Little People theme Fisher-Price uses on other themed sets.

Apple has not produced any official merchandise for Ted Lasso or any of its properties. Production studios such as Fisher-Price have partnered up with Warner Bros. in crafting their own merchandise. The launch marks the first time collectible toys and figures have been made after Apple TV+ content.

The ‘Ted Lasso’ Little People Collector Set is priced at $29.99 and is available in select retail shops. The set is also available on popular retailers such as Target and Walmart. Other Ted Lasso merchandise are available on the official Warner Bros. store.