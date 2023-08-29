‘Flora and Son’ Official Trailer Video Debuts

Apple TV+ has uploaded a trailer video for its upcoming musical film ‘Flora and Son’

‘Flora and Son’ tells the story of a mom with a delinquent son. She tries to reform him by teaching him how to play the guitar and try to turn his life around. The movie has a similar vibe to ‘Sing Street’ and ‘Once’ where the theme is finding redemption through music. The video is two and a half minutes in length and can be viewed on the official Apple TV+ YouTube channel.

‘Flora and Son’ debuted at the Sundance Film Festival this year, then bought by Apple versus Amazon for under $20 million. Before arriving on the streaming platform, ‘Flora and Son’ will be shown on September 7 at the Toronto Film Festival and September 22 in US theaters.

‘Flora and Son’ will be shown on Apple TV+ starting September 29. The service costs $6.99 a month.