‘For All Mankind’ 2nd season production back on track

Production of ‘For All Mankind’ Season 2 has resumed following the filming and production stoppage due to the coronavirus outbreak.

‘For All Mankind’ is a sci-fi show exclusive to the Apple TV+ service. The first season premiered at launch with 10 episodes for the first season and was renewed for a second in 2020.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic production for the series as well as other shows were interrupted, and ultimately suspended. It’s been reported that all staff have returned to the studio to complete the second season. Currently, there are only two more episodes to be done but it’s unsure when it will be released on Apple TV+.

