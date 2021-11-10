Former 20th television Exec joins Apple TV+

The Apple TV+ staff has gained a new addition- Erin May has recently taken up a position as senior creative executive in the streaming platform.

May will be reporting to Apple head of scripted television Matt Cherniss beginning November 8 at Culver City. Before joining Apple, May worked as drama development VP at 20th Television for 6 years, with a focus on underrepresented programming.

Some of May’s most notable works include Shots Fired, Our Kind of People and Washington Black. Before 20th Television, May worked at Fox Networks Group, CAA and Anonymous Content. She also interned for producers John Davis and Dan Lin and graduated at Harvard University.

Apple TV+ has recently gained new additions, particularly ‘Finch’, ‘Dr. Brain’, ‘Swagger’, ‘Invasion’ and the final season of ‘Ted Lasso’. New Apple device owners can access the streaming service free for 3 months, after which they’ll be charged $4.99 a month.