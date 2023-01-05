Former Disney+ Exec joins Apple TV+

Walt Disney Studios President of Marketing Ricky Strauss has departed the company to join Apple.

Deadline reported that Strauss joined Apple TV+ and will take on the role of consumer marketing head for the service’s original films and series. The former Disney+ employee has not changed his profile on LinkedIn.

Ricky Strauss worked as an executive producer for numerous documentaries and movies, including ‘An Inconvenient Truth’ and ‘The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel’, released in 2006 and 2011, respectively. He also worked for Hulu before coming to Disney, then on Apple TV+ where he will lend his marketing expertise to the Cupertino-based company.

Disney+ is a streaming service that launched in 2019. The Apple TV+ rival also features original content, including The Mandalorian, She-Hulk, and Loki, as well as content from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and more. A Disney Plus subscription costs $7.99 a month for an ad-free tier and an ad-supported plan in the US.