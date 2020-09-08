Former Disney executive joins Apple TV+

Former Quibi, Hulu and Disney executive Tim Connolly has been hired by Apple for its Apple TV+ service, presumably to work on growing its channels and creating bundled deals.

Tim Connolly is a veteran in the TV industry and has amassed a lot of experience working on streaming services. Connolly recently updated his LinkedIn profile but the role is unspecified.

It’s typical for TV executives to leave their company and work for another in the industry. The ex-Disney employee is also well-versed in technology after having worked at Ericsson and assigned both hardware and software for the company. After that, Connolly joined Disney and handled new and digital products and their development.

Connolly then was hired at Hulu where he worked on advertising and partnership for Quibi, a short-form video service.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming video service, similar to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime. It costs $4.99 per month and has a free 7 day trial