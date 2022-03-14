Four new members added to Apple TV+ ‘Ghosted’ movie

Apple has recruited several cast members for its upcoming film ‘Ghosted’.

Deadline reported that the Cupertino-based company signed up celebrities to act in the romantic action adventure movie. Rights for the film were acquired in 2021 when it was revealed that Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson would be playing the lead roles. However, Ana de Armas replaced Johansson when she exited in December.

Amy Sedaris and Mike Moh, as well as Tate Donovan and Tim Blake Nelson have been added to the cast list.

‘Ghosted’ is written by Rett Reese and Paul Wernick, who’s notable work includes ‘Zombieland’ and ‘Deadpool’. Currently, details surrounding the project have been scarce and there’s no launch or availability date yet. We might see more news and announcements in the following months, but it’s believed that the film will be exclusive on Apple’s streaming platform.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and features original content such as ‘See’, ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Greyhound’.