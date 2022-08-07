Four new regions gain Apple TV+ ‘Friday Night Baseball’ coverage

‘Friday Night Baseball’ on the Apple TV+ platform can now be viewed in four more countries.

Apple recently announced that viewers in Italy, Germany, the Dominican Republic and Colombia can now watch MLB doubleheader games on Apple TV+ and without needing to be subscribed to the streaming service.

The schedule of September MLB games have also been published, with announcers revealed each week. The doubleheader games, as well as related content such as post game and pregame shows can be viewed in the Apple TV app as well.

Users can opt in from their Apple TV devices, Mac, iPad, iPhone, select smart TVs and gaming consoles such as the PlayStation and Xbox devices. Alternatively, viewers can watch on a web browser by going to tv.apple.com.

‘Friday Night Baseball’ launched in April and will end once the 2022 season concludes in October. Viewers can unlock more Apple TV+ content by paying $4.99 a month.