Fourth Season confirmed by Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis recently confirmed that there will be a fourth season of the highly popular series.

During his New Heights podcast interview, Sudeikis said that he will be reprising the same role for the fourth season. In addition, the actor mentioned that it’s currently being written. As for the specifics, there isn’t an exact debut date on when the fourth season will go live. He also said a teaser for the upcoming season in that he (Ted) will be coaching a team of women to give people a glimpse of what would happen.

‘Ted Lasso’ tells the story of an American football coach who goes to England to manage a soccer team. The series debuted in 2020 as part of the initial original series of Apple TV+ and earned accolades for its content. The third season was released two years ago, and there were rumors of a fourth iteration.