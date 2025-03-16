Apple TV

Fourth Season confirmed by Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis

By Samantha Wiley
Jason Sudeikis

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis recently confirmed that there will be a fourth season of the highly popular series.

Advertisements

During his New Heights podcast interview, Sudeikis said that he will be reprising the same role for the fourth season. In addition, the actor mentioned that it’s currently being written. As for the specifics, there isn’t an exact debut date on when the fourth season will go live. He also said a teaser for the upcoming season in that he (Ted) will be coaching a team of women to give people a glimpse of what would happen.

Jason Sudeikis

‘Ted Lasso’ tells the story of an American football coach who goes to England to manage a soccer team. The series debuted in 2020 as part of the initial original series of Apple TV+ and earned accolades for its content. The third season was released two years ago, and there were rumors of a fourth iteration.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Surveyor
New Apple Maps companion App ‘Surveyor’ launches
1 Min Read
F1
Apple shows off latest ‘F1’ movie trailer
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Chip and 512GB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods
Live translation feature heading to AirPods in 2025
1 Min Read
Gemini AI
New Gemini AI search history feature added
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple Music Classical Web debuts
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag
The Apple AirTag (4-Pack) is $30 Off
1 Min Read
HomePod
Apple might start HomePod mass production in Q3
1 Min Read
Mac Studio
High-End Mac Studio product hit with delivery delays
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
In-Store pickup option now available for new iPad, Mac Studio, and MacBook Air
1 Min Read
Apple Magic Keyboard
The M3 iPad Air Apple Magic Keyboard is $19 Off
1 Min Read
macOS Sequoia
macOS Sequoia 15.3.2 makes a debut
1 Min Read
Lost your password?