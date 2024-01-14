Apple TV

‘Fraggle Rock’, ‘Snoopy’ content launch on Apple TV+

By Samantha Wiley
Apple TV+ will have new and upcoming content in the children and family section.

The service’s winter programming is highlighted by a new special from Peanuts and will be the latest to appear since the acquisition of content rights. ‘Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin’ tells the origin story of one of Charles M. Schulz’s characters, Franklin, and his unique way of making new friends. ‘Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin’ is written by Robb Armstrong and directed by Raymond S. Persi.

In related news, Apple TV+ will have the second season for the reboot classic ‘Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock.’ In the description, Apple said that big changes will be affecting the Gorgs, Doozers, and Fraggles on the next season. John Tartaglia will be serving as the executive producer and writer, among others. ‘Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock’ will have its new season available on March 29.

