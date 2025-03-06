Apple TV

‘Friday Night Baseball’ returns to Apple TV+

By Samantha Wiley
Friday Night Baseball

Friday Night Baseball will soon be back on Apple TV+ starting March 28, as per Major League Baseball and Apple.

The press release shows the list of games for the first half, along with new features. ‘VIP: Yankee Stadium’ is an immersive video for Apple Vision Pro users, and Apple said it’s an ‘all access pass’ to iconic sports venues. The video will be available to subscribers next month, and it will be free. Joe Buck will be the broadcaster for the match between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. It’s worth noting that non-Apple TV+ viewers will be able to watch it. Other content, like ‘Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series’ will premiere on the streaming service this month.

Friday Night Baseball

‘Friday Night Baseball’ is included in Apple TV+ as part of the subscription. Apple TV+ costs $99 per year or $9.99 a month in the US.

