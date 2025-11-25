Apple TV

Friday Night Baseball Staying On Apple TV

By Samantha Wiley
Major League Baseball has announced that two Friday Night MLB games will remain accessible for subscribers of Apple TV starting next year’s season until 2028. Rumors were circulating that Apple would expand and abandon MLB coverage, but it both turned out to be misinformation.


MLB’s deal with Apple will stay even after MLB has established new deals with NBCUniversal, ESPN and Netflix. Sunday Leadoff, Wild Card Series, and Sunday Night Baseball will be moving to NBC from ESPN, while Netflix will be streaming special games like the Field of Dreams Game next year, the World Baseball Classic, and T-Mobile Home Run Derby. ESPN has acquired rights to sell the out-of-market service for streaming, MLB.TV.

Fox will be streaming regular season games and All-Star Game as well as the League Division and Championship Series and the World Series, while TBS will be streaming Division Series telecasts with games from the regular season during Tuesday nights, and also LCS.


