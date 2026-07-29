Apple TV

Full Trailer for Season 4 of Ted Lasso Uploaded

By Samantha Wiley
Full Trailer for Season 4 of Ted Lasso Uploaded

A full trailer for Ted Lasso season 4 has been uploaded by Apple. Season 4 will start streaming on August 5, Wednesday; after that, it will release episodes weekly on Wednesdays until October 7.


One of the most famous shows on Apple TV is Ted Lasso. Jason Sudeikis stars in the series, beginning as a small football coach based in Arkansas who is then hired by an English Pro team even with no experience coaching soccer teams.

Full Trailer for Season 4 of Ted Lasso Uploaded

Season 4 will have Ted return to England to tackle the biggest challenge he will have- coaching a women’s second division soccer team. Favorites in the series will be returning, such as Jeremy Swift, Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein, and Brendan Hunt.

Season 3 of Ted Lasso was released back in 2023, so the wait for season 4 has been long, but rejoice, fans of the series!


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