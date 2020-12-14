Gawker-Based show for Apple TV+ scrapped by Tim Cook

Tim Cook promptly shut down an Apple TV+ series about Gawker Media after learning that an Apple executive was collaborating with a former Gawker staff.

The NY Times reported how Apple TV+ removed the show when Apple CEO Tim Cook emailed the group responsible for its production. He expressed a negative view of the company due to its relationship with Apple.

Gawker has had a checkered past with Apple before. The issue started when Gizmodo, Gawker’s tech site obtained a prototype of the iPhone 4, to which Steve Jobs asked for it back. The result was a police raid on the editor’s house. The organization also produced articles saying Cook was gay before he came out in a in 2014.

Layne Eskridge, the person responsible for bringing the show has left Apple.

Apple has always been clear about what can be added to the platform. Eddy Cue mentioned in an interview that China and hard-core nudity are two things Apple TV+ will never have.