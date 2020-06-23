Get 10% off on the Apple TV remote

Has your old Apple TV Siri remote been not working properly, or you lost it and you now need a new one? You can always buy the new remote for your Apple TV from Apple Store but it will not be available with a discount.

You should buy the Apple TV Siri Remote on Amazon if you are looking for a discount. Amazon sells it for $52.99 instead of $59. You get a 10% discount.

Apple TV Siri Remote

With this Apple TV Siri remote, you can get full control over your Apple TV 4K and Apple TV (4th generation). With this remote, you can use Siri to find your favorite TV shows with your voice.

It also has a touch surface that allows you to quickly interact with your Apple TV. Using this remote is easy. Siri recognizes the voice commands and quickly performs the tasks.

This remote has an operating altitude of 10, 000 feet. It means that it can work from this range. It uses Bluetooth 3.0 to connect wirelessly to the Apple TV. The price also includes a Lightning to USB Cable. So, now if you want a new Apple TV Seri remote, you should buy it on Amazon and save $6.01.