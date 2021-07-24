Get Apple’s latest streaming box Apple TV 4K at $19 Off

The Apple TV 4K is an essential companion for TV owners. Today, you can get the 2021 Apple TV 4K 64GB model for just $179.98, down from its original price of $199 on Amazon.

The new Siri remote with touch clickpad is easily the star of the show. It’s minimalist and allows you to effectively navigate through the Apple TV interface, while playing videos or following a fitness session.

Dolby Atmos technology sounds amazing when you connect a compatible premium speaker, and the A12 chip takes care of the rendering and apps. The box puts out a breath-taking 4K HDR video that pulls you right in and never lets go.

With the 64GB model you can enjoy your Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, Apple TV+ and more. You can also import HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Disney+ if you have subscriptions to those.

The Apple TV 4K is truly a media center for absolute entertainment. Grab it today while it’s at $19 off!