Gift card promo on Apple TV 4K launches

Apple is introducing a special promotion for its Apple TV 4K device and offering a $50 gift card for buyers in the US.

The gift card promotion also applies to the Apple TV HD. The Cupertino-based company updated its online store July 1 to add the incentive, which mentions that those who purchase the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD will get a $50 gift card regardless of configuration.

The Apple TV gift card event is limited to the US and starts July 1 until July 14 this year. Apple says that the maximum each customer can purchase is two Apple TVs (and two gift cards). Also, the gift card may not be applied to the purchase of the Apple TV 4K and HD.

Currently, the Apple TV HD only has one configuration while the Apple 4K model has several, and pricing starts at $179 for one with the 32GB storage.