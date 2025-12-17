Golf Coming to the Apple Sports App

Golf will be coming to the Apple Sports free app, which displays standings, scores, and stats for leagues and sports. It will now be adding golf to the most recent version of the app, including the women’s LPGA and PGA tour, the organization overseeing pro golf tournaments for men.

The Apple Sports app currently supports F1, Premier League, MLB, NHL, NBA, NFL, and many more, and the company will be expanding that with golf. The app was released last year exclusively for the iPhone in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Ireland, Germany, Portugal, Spain and more.

Images for both LPGA for women and men’s PGA were found in the code of the app, meaning that support will be coming soon, even if users cannot follow the LPGA or PGA tour yet in the app as of this moment, so it is just a matter of time before it comes.