Apple TV

Google Promoting Pluribus Series on Apple TV

By Samantha Wiley
Google has been enlisted by Apple to promote Pluribus, a new series on Apple TV, where a hidden message would appear when you use Google to search the show’s name. The top part of the interface after you type in pluribus will have the text “What are you searching for, Carol?”


In the Apple TV series, Carol is among the few people remaining in the world who’s not infected with a virus that melds your mind and the collective humanity wants to keep her happy. One of the aspects in this effort includes messaging constantly. You can watch the first couple of installments of the series now on Apple TV, with episodes rolling out in line with Thanksgiving coming to the United States.

Apple TV is set at $12.99 monthly, which is required to view the series, so if you want to watch Pluribus you’d have to pay for the subscription.


