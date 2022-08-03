Grab the Apple TV 4K For Only $120

Get Apple’s latest streaming box device at a discounted price. Today, the Apple TV 4K is down to just $119.99 from its original price of $180 on Amazon.

The latest Apple TV has the A12 chip and 4K HDR with Dolby Vision playback capability. You get an Ethernet port, WiFi 6 or an HDMI 2.1 port for connectivity. Aside from being able to watch Apple TV+ and Netflix, you can also access Apple services such as Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade.

The new Siri Remote is a notable mention, with a touch clickpad and Siri voice so you can navigate the menu faster and more intuitively. You can check and view your HomeKit-enabled devices or use AirPlay to share videos, photos and more.

Apple’s set top box can pair with up to two sets of AirPods for private listening and is everything you’d want in a streaming device. At nearly $60 off, make sure to add the discounted Apple TV 4K to your cart and check out today!