Graphic novel show adaptation ‘Surfside Girls’ to appear on Apple TV+

Apple has acquired the rights to the children’s show ‘Surfside Girls’, which is based on a graphic novel of the same name.

‘Surfside Girls’ tells the story of two best friends, Jade and Sam, who go on an adventure during their summer vacation. Jade will be portrayed by actress Miya Cech, while Sam will be portrayed by YaYa Gosselin.

Gosselin is best known for her work in ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ and ‘We Can Be Heroes’, while Cech’s notable appearances include ‘The Astronauts’ and ‘Rim of the World’. The children’s show will have ten episodes in total and will be written, executive produced and directed by May Chan, who’s known for her work in ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’.

America Young, along with Paul Stupin, Lynda Antonini, Alex Diaz and Julie Diaz will serve as the executive producers. Currently, the exact air date of ‘Surfside Girls’ is not yet known but it will appear exclusively for Apple TV+