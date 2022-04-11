‘Greatness Code’ season two to air on Apple TV+ in May

By Samantha Wiley
Apple TV

Following the debut of live baseball, Apple has set the launch date of ‘Greatness Code’ season 2 for May 13.

Greatness Code on Apple TV+

Greatness Code

‘Greatness Code’ is a sports documentary series that highlights the steps notable athletes took during their pivotal moments and when they ‘touched greatness’. The short-form content uses visual effects and live-action to bring forth new light on iconic sports figures.

Greatness Code Season Two

Season two will feature athletes such as Olympic ski racer Lindsey Vonn, NASCAR winner Bubba Wallace, track and field champion Scout Bassett, professional skateboarder and 6-time X Games winner Leticia Bufoni, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and professional footballer Marcus Rashford.

The six episodes will be unlocked on May 13 while those who want to watch season one can do so now on the Apple TV+ platform. Athletes on season one include Lebron James, Usain Bolt, Tom Brady, Alex Morgan, Shaun White, Katie Ledecky and Kelly Slater.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month.

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
