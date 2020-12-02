Gugu Mbatha-Raw to star in new Apple TV+ Show

Apple has recently green-lighted a new show titled ‘Surface’, which stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Details of the upcoming Apple TV+ show is scarce but it’s believed to be a psychological thriller. The 8-part series is created by Veronica West, who’s known as the co-creator of the successful show ‘High Fidelity’.

Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine are the producers of the series. It’s worthy to note that Hello Sunshine is owned by Reese Witherspoon, whom Mbatha-Raw has worked alongside with in ‘The Morning Show’ as Hannah Shoenfeld.

Production for ‘Surface’ is set to begin at the start of 2021. Apple has partnered up with Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine studios to produce ‘Truth Be Told’, ‘The Morning Show’, and the upcoming country talent series ‘My Kind of Country’.

Apple TV+ can be accessed through the Apple TV+ app and costs $4.99 a month. It features exclusive content such as ‘Greyhound’, ‘Mythic Quest- Raven’s Banquet’, ‘Defending Jacob’ and ‘For All Mankind’, among others.