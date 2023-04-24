Hannah Waddingham to star in Apple TV+ Christmas special

Hollywood actress and ‘Ted Lasso’ cast Hannah Waddingham will star in the next Apple TV+ Christmas special.

After two Christmas special appearances, Mariah Carey has switched from Apple TV+ to CBS. In her place is ‘Ted Lasso’ actress Hannah Waddingham. The upcoming holiday content is tentatively titled “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas’

According to Apple, the show will ‘deliver a captivating night to remember’ and introduced Hannah Waddingham along with other guests for ‘dazzling performances and musical numbers’. Apple further said that the special will be live at the London Coliseum, but audiences will be able to join her in celebrating her favorite time of the year. It’s unclear at the moment whether ‘Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas’ will be an Apple TV+ exclusive or if it will be shown in theaters and other platforms.

The upcoming Christmas special will be directed by Hamish Hamilton. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month.