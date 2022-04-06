Harrison Ford and Jason Segel to star in ‘Shrinking’ on Apple TV+

Jason Segel’s upcoming Apple TV+ series ‘Shrinking’ will have notable Hollywood actor Harrison Ford.

‘Shrinking’ tells the story of a therapist who starts saying what he really thinks of his clients. Ignoring ethics and training, he (Segel) will be making big changes to his life and theirs. The comedy series will have 10 episodes, with Segel, Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence serving as the writers. Executive producers include Goldstein, Lawrence and Segel, as well as Jeff Ingold.

‘Shinking’ is Ford’s first series in a while. His last projects include ‘The Call of the Wild’, ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’.

Warner Bros Television will produce the show alongside Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. It’s Segel’s second Apple TV+ appearance after ‘The Sky is Everywhere’. ‘Shrinking’ will join notable series ‘Central Park’, ‘Mythic Quest’, ‘Dickinson’, ‘Physical’ and ‘Schmigadoon!’

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming platform and costs $4.99 a month.