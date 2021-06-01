‘Helpsters’ and ‘Ghostwriter’ receive Daytime Emmy Nominations

Apple TV+ shows ‘Helpsters’ and ‘Ghostwriter’ have recently been nominated in six Daytime Emmy awards for 2021.

‘Helpsters’ has been nominated for ‘Outstanding Costume Design or Stylist’, while ‘Ghostwriter’ has received the nod for ‘Outstanding Editing and Sound Mixing for Daytime Fiction or Drama’, ‘Outstanding Lighting Direction for Daytime Fiction or Drama’, ‘Outstanding Scenic Design, Set Decoration or Art Direction for Daytime Fiction or Drama’, ‘Outstanding Hairstyling for Daytime Fiction or Drama’ and ‘Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for Daytime Fiction or Drama’.

Just last year the two children-friendly shows were nominated in 17 different Daytime Emmy nominations as well. This year’s Daytime Emmy Awards will be streamed on CBS and will start June 25 8pm Eastern Time.

‘Helpsters’ and ‘Ghostwriter’ are available to watch on Apple’s streaming platform for $4.99 a month through Apple TV+ and on the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac. Other notable original shows include ‘See’, ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Dickinson’, ‘Servant’ and others.