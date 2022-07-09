Hollywood Critics Association Lauds Apple TV+ for ‘Most Nominations’

The Hollywood Critics Association highlights Apple TV+ as having the most nominations for a streaming platform.

Apple TV+ has garnered 53 nominations on a variety of genres, including anthology series, drama, docuseries, variety sketch series and comedy. ‘Ted Lasso’ has the highest number of nominations at twelve, with mentions for Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Actor, Best Streaming Series and directing and writing accolades. Psychological thriller ‘Severance’ has received the same number, with Best Drama Streaming the most notable among them.

Other Apple TV+ shows that received nominations include ‘Pachinko’, ‘The Morning Show’, ‘The Afterparty’, ‘Schmigadoon!’ and ‘Dickinson’. Apple says that its original series, documentaries and films have garnered 1,062 nominations and already won 246 awards. ‘CODA’ won Best Picture during the 2022 Oscar Awards.

This year’s Hollywood Critics Association event will be hosted on August 14 at The Beverly Hilton. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and features original content.