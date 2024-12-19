HomePod mini and Apple TV releasing next year

The HomePod mini and Apple TV may be launching next year, being part of Apple’s big push into reinvigorating their offers for smart home products. The new Apple TV and HomePod mini are reported to have a new Apple-made Wi-Fi supporting Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth chip with no exact date yet for the release.

This will be Apple’s first generation Wi-Fi chip that is yet to match the capabilities of the Broadcom chip. It is also reported that iPhones will also receive the chip at a later time next year, indicating that both the Apple TV as well as HomePod mini will be receiving it before September. Apple is using a custom Bluetooth and Wi-FI chip for Apple’s future smart home gadgets for better operation and data synchronization and is likewise working on a command center home hub that’s also planned for release next year, but there’s no confirmation if the gadget will be equipped with the custom chip.