Apple TV

HomePod mini and Apple TV releasing next year

By Samantha Wiley
Apple TV

The HomePod mini and Apple TV may be launching next year, being part of Apple’s big push into reinvigorating their offers for smart home products. The new Apple TV and HomePod mini are reported to have a new Apple-made Wi-Fi supporting Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth chip with no exact date yet for the release.

Advertisements

This will be Apple’s first generation Wi-Fi chip that is yet to match the capabilities of the Broadcom chip. It is also reported that iPhones will also receive the chip at a later time next year, indicating that both the Apple TV as well as HomePod mini will be receiving it before September. Apple is using a custom Bluetooth and Wi-FI chip for Apple’s future smart home gadgets for better operation and data synchronization and is likewise working on a command center home hub that’s also planned for release next year, but there’s no confirmation if the gadget will be equipped with the custom chip.

Apple TV
Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
YouTube TV
Subscribers notified of YouTube TV price increase
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch Series 10 For Sale
1 Min Read
Genmoji Ad
Genmoji ad shared by Apple
1 Min Read
HomePod
Software 18.2 for the HomePod released with iPadOS 18.2 and iOS 18.2
1 Min Read
tvOS 18.2
tvOS 18.2 now available
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Pro
The 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro is $250 Off
1 Min Read
Tap to Pay
Tap to Pay now available in Chile
1 Min Read
Instagram
Instagram releases trial reels feature
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Blood pressure monitor for Apple Watch in the works 
1 Min Read
iPad
10th Gen iPad Now 20% Off On Amazon
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
Specs of iPhone SE 4 cameras revealed
1 Min Read
HomePod
HomePod featuring OLED display might launch next year
1 Min Read
Lost your password?