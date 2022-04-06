Jason Momoa to appear on upcoming Apple TV+ Series ‘Chief of War’

By Samantha Wiley
Hollywood star Jason Momoa is set for the main role in a new Apple TV+ series.

‘Chief of War’ tells the story of Hawaii’s colonization and indigenous unification against an imminent threat. Apple has greenlighted production of the show which means there’s no need for a pilot episode- the Cupertino-based company has given it a straight-to-series mark, which shows confidence in Momoa’s ability.

Jason Momoa will be the writer, executive producer and actor in the 8-part series. He will co-create with Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, who’s known for his work in ‘The Last Manhunt’ and ‘Braven’. Momoa is a native of Hawaii and is known in Apple TV+ ‘See’ and HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’.

The actor will also be making an appearance in the third season of Apple TV+ original series ‘See’, where he’s cast as the lead.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and features original content such as ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘CODA’ and ‘Greyhound’, among others.

