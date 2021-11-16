Jennifer Garner takes over ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Lead

Apple TV+ show ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ will have a new lead played by Jennifer Garner. She will be replacing Julia Roberts and will serve as the executive producer to the series as well.

Roberts backed out due to scheduling issues in Hello Sunshine’s adaptation of the New York Times bestseller novel. ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ tells the story of a woman who began investigating her husband’s strange disappearance while forming a bond with her 16 yr old stepdaughter.

Laura Dave and husband Josh Singer serve as the book authors and show creator, while Hello Sunshine and Lauren Neustadter will serve as executive producers. Jennifer Garner will also make an appearance in the Apple TV+ project ‘My Glory Was I Had Such Friends’, where Ben Stephenson and J.J Abrams serve as the executive producers in the Amy Silverstein memoir adaptation.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and contains original shows such as ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Swagger’ and ‘Finch’.