Job listing hints upcoming Apple TV app on Android phones

The Apple TV app could be accessible on Android tablets and phones in the coming times, as reported by Mark Gurman upon spotting a job listing. Apple is looking for a senior engineer of Android software to join Apple and will have the task of leading app development, for one that is used by millions to watch TV and sports, which advocates that Apple is planning to make its TV app accessible on phones and tablets running on Android.

With this, Android Tablet and Smartphone users will get to enjoy convenient access to Apple TV instead of relying on its website. What’s more, the app gives access to the MLS Pass and its own storefront for purchasing movies or renting titles.

Apple already offers this service to devices like Google TV or Chromecast, and soon Android’s main platform would be included in a long line of platforms wherein Apple TV is available. To name some of the platforms: the Apple Vision Pro, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and 5, Amazon Fire TV, and more.