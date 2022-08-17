Jon Hamm to appear on Apple TV+ ‘The Morning Show’

Hollywood celebrity Jon Hamm will be making an appearance in season three of Apple TV+ series ‘The Morning Show’.

Apple announced via Twitter that Jon Hamm will be making an appearance on the streaming platform. The Hollywood Reporter says that Hamm will be playing the role of corporate titan Paul Marks in the show’s third season. Production for the episodes is slated for August.

The actor’s appearance finally concludes the ‘Everyone but Jon Hamm’ ad where he bemoans his lack of presence in the Apple TV+ platform. The full ad is available to watch on the Apple TV official YouTube channel.

‘The Morning Show’ tells the story of two news anchors who are competing to become the face of their network’s franchise. Both season one and season two of ‘The Morning Show’ are available to watch on Apple TV+.

Apple’s streaming service costs $4.99 a month and is included in Apple One bundles.