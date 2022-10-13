Jony Ive gains producer status in Apple TV+ film

Former Apple exec Jony Ive has been listed as an executive producer in the upcoming Apple TV+ film, ‘The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and the Horse’.

‘The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and the Horse’ is an animated movie that tells the story of four close-knit characters who search for their best friend’s home. The Boy will be voiced by Jude Coward Nicoll, The Horse will be voiced by Gabriel Byrne, The Fox will be voiced by Idris Elba, and The Mole will be voiced by Tom Hollander. The Apple TV+ film is a straight adaptation of Charlie Mackesy’s best-selling book.

Ive will serve as executive producer alongside Hollywood actor Woody Harrelson. The film’s production team is comprised of JJ Abrams, Cara Speller, and Hannah Minghella. It will also have an original score composed by Isobel Waller-Bridge with the BBC Concert Orchestra in tow.

The Apple TV+ original film is set to launch on the platform on December 25.