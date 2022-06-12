July ‘Friday Night Baseball’ games are free to watch on Apple TV+

Major League Baseball and Apple announced that the July games for ‘Friday Night Baseball’ can be viewed for free and without having to sign up for an Apple TV+ subscription. Broadcasters of the upcoming live games are to be announced each week.

‘Friday Night Baseball’ content, including post game and pregame shows can be viewed on the Apple TV app, which can be accessed on Apple TV devices, iPhone, iPad, Mac, supported smart TVs, Playstation and Xbox, as well as the web via tv.apple.com. Apple and MLB have also released a game schedule of competing teams and the time when it goes live.

‘Friday Night Baseball’ launched on Apple TV+ in April and will show the complete 2022 regular season. The games can be watched in regions such as the UK, South Korea, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Canada, Brazil and the US.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and is included in several Apple One packages.