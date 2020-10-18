Kate Hudson stars in the Apple TV+ show ‘Truth be Told’ Season 2

The second season of Apple TV+ series ‘Truth be Told’ will have Kate Hudson in a major role.

Apple has yet to divulge the details surrounding the renewal, but Deadline says Hudson might be playing the role of Poppy Parnell’s friend who’s involved in the season’s case.

Kate Hudson is known for her roles in ‘Glee’, ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ and ‘Almost Famous’.

The first season of ‘Truth be Told’ focused on how Parnell’s true crime podcast may have put an innocent person behind bars. The second season will focus exclusively on America’s obsession with true crime podcasts.

Filming for the second season is expected to begin October 26 in LA.

In similar news, those who signed up for a free 12 month service with Apple TV+ will have it extended until February of 2021 via a promo. After that, subscribers are charged $4.99 per month.