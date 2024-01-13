Apple TV

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ now available on Apple TV+

By Samantha Wiley
Killers of the Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese and Eric Roth’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ tells the story of the Osage Nation that became wealthy after the discovery of oil, and thereafter exploited by ‘white interlopers.’ Scorsese is the director alongside Eric Roth, and the film opened in theaters in October last year. After October and the theatrical run, ‘Killers’ was released digitally in December. Now, the film is available to stream on Apple’s service starting January 12. Leonardo DiCaprio plays the character Ernest Burkhart, while Lily Gladstone plays the character Mollie Kyle.

Killers of the Flower Moon

The full official trailer video for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ can be viewed on Apple TV’s YouTube channel. It runs for two and a half minutes in length and gives viewers a glimpse of the story and action. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month.

Lost your password?