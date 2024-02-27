‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ wins SAG best actress Award

Apple TV+ has gained another significant award under its streaming belt after receiving a ‘Best Actress’ award in the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Advertisements

Lily Gladstone, a star in the recent Apple TV+ film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ won the Best Actress award at the 30th annual SAG Awards that was held on Saturday. Gladstone went on screen with Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie and was chosen as the recipient of the ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role’, beating out Margot Robbie (Barbie), Emma Stone (Poor Things), Carey Mulligan (Maestro), and Annette Bening (Nyad).

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ was also nominated for Best Outstanding Performance and Best Supporting Actor. Apple TV+ had notable appearances in the TV series nominations as well, with Brie Larson, Billy Crudup, Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, and Hannah Waddingham received mentions for their respective works.