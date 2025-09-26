Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars Airing Next Month On Apple TV+

Apple TV+ will debut a new series from Gordon Ramsey, celebrity chef, on October 10, Friday. The series is a documentary that will have 8 episodes, titled Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars. The series revolves around elite-level chefs and renowned restaurants world over, as they aim to maintain or win prestigious Michelin stars.

Michelin stars are the ultimate honor and award a chef or a restaurant can receive. A trailer has been shared by Apple exploring fine dining where the stakes are high, featuring big cities like Los Angeles, New York, Mexico City, Copenhagen, and Chicago. The series will also feature interviews with Michelin inspectors who remain anonymous.

Gordon Ramsey is an executive producer of the series, and it will be hosted by Jesse Burgess, a travel and food expert who’s won many awards. You may recognize Gordon Ramsey from popular reality cooking shows like MasterChef, Hell’s Kitchen, Hotel Hell, and Kitchen Nightmares.