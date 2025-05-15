‘Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars’ to arrive on Apple TV+

A new documentary series from Gordon Ramsay is headed to Apple TV+.

‘Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars’ is a documentary that follows elite chefs in the most celebrated restaurants as they strive to maintain or gain the coveted Michelin stars. A Michelin star is the highest praise in the culinary world and is an award given to only a select few. The show will take viewers to fine dining restaurants around the world, including Copenhagen, Mexico City, London, and Los Angeles. The show will also feature the food inspectors who cover their identities as Michelin employees.

Jesse Burgess, travel and food expert, and celebrated chef Gordon Ramsay will serve as the series’ host and executive producer. Ramsay has appeared in several popular shows such as ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ and ‘Hell’s Kitchen’. Although it’s been announced, there is no exact date on when it will debut on Apple TV+.