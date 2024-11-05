Last games of MLS Season pass free to watch for Apple TV+ subscribers 

Apple has lowered the price for the Major League Soccer Season pass this year from $14.99, becoming free for subscribers of Apple TV+, while non-subscribers can access it for $9.99. Interviews, remaining matches, and previous games for the remainder of this season are also offered by Apple, focusing a lot on Messi’s US season debut and other stars of the game.

Previously, Apple offered to have Messi’s first appearance in the MLS playoff for free on Apple TV+ for both non-subscribers and subscribers, with the soccer star’s presence doubling MLS Season Pass subscriptions from the past year. Apple TV+ can be accessed on a myriad of platforms like the Xbox and PlayStation, as well as smart TVs, Amazon Fire Stick, and Roku.

Games for the season will still be played from November 1 to November 3rd, with the playoffs beginning on November 8th until November 10th. The semi finals will follow on November 23 and 24, with the conference finals to be held on November 30-December 1, followed by the Cup game on December 7th.