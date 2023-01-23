Latest Apple TV+ ad features Timothée Chalamet

Apple TV+ recently shared an ad featuring the actor Timothée Chalamet.

The video, titled, ‘Call Me with Timothée Chalamet’ has the Hollywood actor appearing and expressing his desire to be part of Apple’s streaming platform. Chalamet is not in any current show or film lineup, but his appearance in the ad might mean that he may have a role soon.

In the video description, Apple TV+ said that it has ‘almost all the biggest stars’, except for Chalamet. Apple iterates further, ‘Almost. Timothée Chalamet wants in.’ The promotional ad is similar to an Apple ad featuring Jon Hamm. In the video, Hamm wanted the same thing, and ultimately landed a role in the third season of ‘The Morning Show’

The ‘Call Me with Timothée Chalamet’ ad is available to watch on the official Apple TV+ YouTube channel. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month following a $2 increase last year.