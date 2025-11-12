Apple TV

Leaders of Apple TV Reflect On Their Success

By Samantha Wiley
Leaders of Apple TV Reflect On Their Success

The F1 film has made $630 million in the box office, making it the biggest movie Apple released this year, while season 3 of Severance has been announced. Eddy Cue, Apple’s Service senior vice president, Apple Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, Worldwide Video Apple chiefs, had discussions and reflected on the path to success.


Cue talked about why services like Apple News and iCloud had a plus, which meant you can get more content when you opt-in for it, and why the symbol was removed, since most of them called it Apple TV and went with that. He also explained why they removed the + in Apple TV. Van Amburg said that next year looks like it will be another busy year for Apple and their streaming service.

Leaders of Apple TV Reflect On Their Success

Both Severance and F1 The Movie garnered Apple TV four nominations in four different categories, from the Recording Academy list, for the 68th Emmy Awards this year.


Latest News
Pluribus Hit With Rough Release As Outage Occurs with Apple TV
Pluribus Hit With Rough Release As Outage Occurs with Apple TV
1 Min Read
The AirTag 4-Pack is $34 Off
The AirTag 4-Pack is $34 Off
1 Min Read
Public Beta For macOS 26.2 Tahoe Released
Public Beta For macOS 26.2 Tahoe Released
1 Min Read
Under-Screen 24MP Camera Coming to iPhone Fold
Under-Screen 24MP Camera Coming to iPhone Fold
1 Min Read
24MP Front Facing Camera Coming to iPhone 18 Models
24MP Front Facing Camera Coming to iPhone 18 Models
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS Is $119 Off
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS Is $119 Off
2 Min Read
Apple Informed By TSMC On Price Increase
Apple Informed By TSMC On Price Increase
1 Min Read
First iPadOS 26.2 and iOS 26.2 Public Betas Rolled Out
First iPadOS 26.2 and iOS 26.2 Public Betas Rolled Out
1 Min Read
The Newly Renovated Apple Store At Long Island Is Open
The Newly Renovated Apple Store At Long Island Is Open
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air Is $250 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air Is $250 Off
1 Min Read
My Nintendo App Released For the iPad and iPhone
My Nintendo App Released For the iPad and iPhone
1 Min Read
Signing of iPadOS 26.2 and iOS 26.2 Beta Halted
Signing of iPadOS 26.2 and iOS 26.2 Beta Halted
1 Min Read
Lost your password?