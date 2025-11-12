Leaders of Apple TV Reflect On Their Success

The F1 film has made $630 million in the box office, making it the biggest movie Apple released this year, while season 3 of Severance has been announced. Eddy Cue, Apple’s Service senior vice president, Apple Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, Worldwide Video Apple chiefs, had discussions and reflected on the path to success.

Cue talked about why services like Apple News and iCloud had a plus, which meant you can get more content when you opt-in for it, and why the symbol was removed, since most of them called it Apple TV and went with that. He also explained why they removed the + in Apple TV. Van Amburg said that next year looks like it will be another busy year for Apple and their streaming service.

Both Severance and F1 The Movie garnered Apple TV four nominations in four different categories, from the Recording Academy list, for the 68th Emmy Awards this year.