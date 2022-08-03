Leonardo DiCaprio to star in upcoming Apple TV+ Film ‘The Wager’

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio will be teaming up again with director Martin Scorsese for another Apple TV+ film.

‘The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder’ is the second film with both Scorsese and DiCaprio in the cast and crew. The first is ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’. ‘The Wager’ is a David Grann authored book adaptation and has yet to be translated to screenplay, and there’s no launch date yet.

Eden Productions’ Richard Pepler is set to executive produce, while Appian Way Productions’ Jennifer Davisson and DiCaprio are set to produce, alongside Scorsese and Imperative Entertainment’s Bradley Thomas and Dan Friedkin.

David Grann’s book tells the story of a 1740s ship called ‘The Wager’ that was shipwrecked and has to face nature, the elements and themselves in a battle for survival. It’s likely that production will begin in 2023 and a launch the year after that.

